First Look At Sixth And Final Season Of ‘Supergirl’

Lex Luthor and Kara Danvers, a.k.a. Supergirl, are about to go head-to-head.

In the first look at the upcoming sixth and final season of “Supergirl” on Showcase, a major showdown between Supergirl and Luthor is coming soon.

The new season will pick up right where season five left off, with Brainiac (Jesse Rath) still close to death after attempting to stop Luthor (Jon Cryer). But soon Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team, Alex (Chyler Leigh), J’onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), Kelly (Azie Tesfai) and Brainiac, will swoop in and (hopefully) save the day and the universe.

Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW

Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW

Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW

According to the show’s official synopsis, “Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself.”

“Supergirl” returns to Showcase on March 30 at 9 p.m. ET.