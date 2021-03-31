One Family Faces Down The Robot Apocalypse In ‘The Mitchells Vs. The Machines’ Trailer

The family that sticks together, kicks robot butt together.

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the first fully trailer the new animated film “The Mitchells vs. The Machines”.

From the producers of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”, the new film is about an ordinary family who must save the world from a robot takeover.

“It all starts when creative outsider Katie Mitchell is accepted into the film school of her dreams and is eager to leave home and find ‘her people,’ when her nature-loving dad insists on having the whole family drive her to school and bond during one last totally-not-awkward-or-forced road trip,” the official description reads.

“But just when the trip can’t get any worse, the family suddenly finds itself in the middle of the robot uprising! Everything from smart phones, to roombas, to evil Furbys are employed to capture every human on the planet. Now it’s up to the Mitchells, including upbeat mom Linda, quirky little brother Aaron, their squishy pug, Monchi, and two friendly, but simple-minded robots to save humanity.”

Directed by Mike Rianda and produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the movie features an all-star cast of voice actors, including Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Charlyne Yi, Blake Griffin, Conan O’Brien, Doug the Pug, Sasheer Zamata, Elle Mills, Alex Hirsch and Jay Pharoah.

“The Mitchells vs. The Machines” premieres April 30.