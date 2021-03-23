The Queen Sends Sweet Note And Flowers To The Healthcare Workers Who Cared For Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth made sure to thank the healthcare workers that recently cared for her husband Prince Philip during his hospital stay.

Philip was admitted to hospital on Feb. 16 before undergoing a heart operation and being discharged on March 16.

Her Majesty, 94, sent a bouquet of flowers along with a note to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, where Philip, 99, had the op earlier this month.

The Queen’s message read, “As we look forward to a brighter future together, today we pause to reflect on the grief and loss that continues to be felt by so many people and families, and pay tribute to the immeasurable service of those who have supported us all over the last year.”

The kind gesture came as the U.K. marked a year since lockdown began with a National Day of Reflection, initiated by the Marie Curie charity.

Over 125,000 people have died in the U.K. so far due to COVID-19.

Prince Charles, patron of Marie Curie, also shared a video Tuesday:

“We have all been inspired by the resourcefulness we have witnessed, humbled by the dedication shown by so many and moved beyond words by the sacrifices we have seen,” Charles said. “Whatever our faith or philosophy may be, let us take a moment together to remember those who have been lost, to give thanks for their lives and to acknowledge the inexpressible pain of parting.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton also marked the occasion by taking part in a private moment of reflection at the end of a visit to a new COVID-19 vaccination centre at Westminster Abbey.

