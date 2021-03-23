The Queen Sends Sweet Note And Flowers To The Healthcare Workers Who Cared For Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth made sure to thank the healthcare workers that recently cared for her husband Prince Philip during his hospital stay.

Philip was admitted to hospital on Feb. 16 before undergoing a heart operation and being discharged on March 16.

Her Majesty, 94, sent a bouquet of flowers along with a note to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, where Philip, 99, had the op earlier this month.

The Queen’s message read, “As we look forward to a brighter future together, today we pause to reflect on the grief and loss that continues to be felt by so many people and families, and pay tribute to the immeasurable service of those who have supported us all over the last year.”

💐 The flowers were sent by The Queen with a note reading: “As we look forward to a brighter future together, today we pause to reflect on the grief and loss that continues to be felt by so many … and pay tribute to the immeasurable service of those who have supported us all.” pic.twitter.com/1SH0kUrp7Q — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 23, 2021

The kind gesture came as the U.K. marked a year since lockdown began with a National Day of Reflection, initiated by the Marie Curie charity.

Over 125,000 people have died in the U.K. so far due to COVID-19.

🏥 The bouquet is now on display in @BartsHospital atrium for staff and patients to enjoy. It is made up of iris, tulips, mixed narcissi (mini daffodils) and ranunculus. pic.twitter.com/m40JZCDLKZ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 23, 2021

Prince Charles, patron of Marie Curie, also shared a video Tuesday:

One year on since the UK went into lockdown, The Prince of Wales, as Patron of @mariecurieuk, shares a message to mark this #DayOfReflection. 🌼 pic.twitter.com/sRY7Ba6Czy — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) March 23, 2021

“We have all been inspired by the resourcefulness we have witnessed, humbled by the dedication shown by so many and moved beyond words by the sacrifices we have seen,” Charles said. “Whatever our faith or philosophy may be, let us take a moment together to remember those who have been lost, to give thanks for their lives and to acknowledge the inexpressible pain of parting.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton also marked the occasion by taking part in a private moment of reflection at the end of a visit to a new COVID-19 vaccination centre at Westminster Abbey.

On the National #DayofReflection, one year since the first lockdown in the UK, The Duke and Duchess took part in a moment of reflection at Westminster Abbey. Today we remember all those who have lost their lives as a result of the pandemic over the last twelve months. pic.twitter.com/cvNGSyjr6h — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 23, 2021