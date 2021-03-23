Riz Ahmed’s Cousins Were Hilariously Unimpressed By His Oscar Nomination

Riz Ahmed became the first Muslim actor to ever be nominated for an Academy Award, but that fact wasn’t enough to impress the “Sound Of Metal” actor’s cousins.

Ahmed, 38, received the historic Best Actor Oscar nomination for his role as a deaf drummer in Darius Marder’s moving drama “Sound Of Metal”, which received six Oscar nominations. One week after his nomination, the British Pakistani star took to Twitter to share the reaction his cousins had upon hearing the news.

RELATED: Riz Ahmed, Gary Oldman And More Stars React To 2021 Oscar Nominations

Explaining his cousin Adnan “didn’t know what the Oscars were”, Ahmed’s family members said it’s nothing to celebrate “cos he didn’t win anything,” before likening the honours to “getting an email from your boss.”

My cousin Adnan legit didn’t know what the Oscars were. “Why all the gas? I won best client engagement award for the financial quarter”. Other cousin steps in “Na it’s not as big as that, cos he didn’t win anything. It’s more like getting an email from your boss.” Thanks, boss. — Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) March 23, 2021

In addition to Ahmed’s recognition, “Sound Of Metal” also earned nods for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Paul Raci, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Sound.