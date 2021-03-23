Robin Thicke Opens Up About His ‘Darkest Days’ Of Drug And Alcohol Abuse

Robin Thicke is getting candid about his road to recovery.

This week, the “Blurred Lines” singer appeared on the “Armchair Expert” podcast with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman and talked about his drug and alcohol addiction.

Thicke’s drug use became a particular problem around the time “Blurred Lines” was on top of the charts, and he fell back into the habit years after when his father Alan Thicke died, as well as his mentor Andre Harrell.

Thicke’s house also burned down during the California wildfires in 2018.

“I lost myself,” Thicke said. “I have finally woken up.”

He continued, “I just went through my darkest days. My father, my house, my mentor, my addictions — just everything at the same time all hit the wall. I don’t want to be that person ever again.”

Talking about how addiction affected his life, Thicke said, “It wasn’t until my 30s. I was in good control of my faculties. I was a beer and a glass of wine kinda guy. It wasn’t until the touring and partying and the lifestyle. You just think you can manage it all. You think you can keep going at that pace. And then your habits catch up with you.”

Shepard, who has also been open about his addiction and recent relapse, asked, “Opiates have the illusion of being manageable, don’t they?”

“Yes,” Thicke told him. “And the illusion of normalcy. Some form of normalcy. You don’t have to hide in the bathroom. You’re not falling down or slurring your words. It’s not on your breath. You can’t necessarily see it in the eyes.”

Thankfully, Thicke is now back on the mend. “With a little therapy and some self-realization and just some reality slapping you in the face, I have finally woken up and now I can be myself, love myself.”