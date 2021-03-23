Kenya Moore Issues Apology After Wearing ‘Insensitive’ Native American-Costume On ‘RHOA’

Kenya Moore is addressing the controversy caused by the Native American headdress she wore during Sunday’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta”.

The 50-year-old reality TV star took to Twitter to respond to the backlash by apologizing for the “disrespectful and insensitive” costume.

“I want to sincerely apologize for inappropriately wearing the Native American headdress as a costume,” she wrote. “I now realize that this was both disrespectful and insensitive and would never have done it if I had that knowledge and understanding beforehand. I regret it. When you know better, you do better. I am genuinely sorry.”

The apology comes after Moore initially defended the costume claiming it was “also part of my heritage,” in a now-deleted tweet.

Bravo also addressed the situation in a statement shared with People.

“Bravo aims to have the highest standards of respect and inclusivity and we recognize that the recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, in which a cast member wears a Native American costume, did not uphold those values,” said the network.

Continuing, “We had hoped it would provide a teachable moment, however, in retrospect, it is clear that the network did not address this properly given the gravity of the situation. We apologize to both the Native American community and our audience as a whole.”

Moore wore the outfit during a Halloween party at the home of Falynn Guobadia. Many of her “RHOA” co-stars aired their discomfort toward the costume during confessionals

“Kenya’s Native American costume is super problematic but I ain’t trying to ruffle no feathers for this girls trip,” said Drew Sidora. “It feels like I’m always the only one that sees the issues with Kenya Moore’s decisions.”

On Monday, IllumiNative shared a lengthy social media statement addressing the controversy.

“Costumes that mock Native peoples, defame our traditions and cultures, and perpetuate negative stereotypes are racist. ‘Playing Indian’ is a form of mascotry that is not just offensive, it is part of a long history of how Native peoples have been dehumanized,” said the nonprofit initiative, which aims to increase the visibility of Natives in American society.

They added, “Countless research studies show the harm these images, actions, and the normalization of these behaviours have on our youth.”