Milo Ventimiglia Says The World ‘Needs Moms’ Like His ‘This Is Us’ Co-star Mandy Moore

By Sarah Curran.

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia
Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia — Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Milo Ventimiglia is sharing some very kind words about his “This is Us” co-star Mandy Moore

The actor paid tribute to the new mom after welcoming her first child, a son named August, back in February.

“It’s exciting to know she’s a mom because we need moms like her in the world,” said the 43-year-old actor in an interview with US Weekly.

Continuing, “We need people like Mandy and her husband, Taylor [Goldsmith], to be raising kids. They’re good, solid people, and her son is beautiful. I think he’s gonna have a wonderful life. It’s exciting, really, really exciting. I’m happy for her.”

Ventimiglia also revealed that he and Mandy have “traded a lot of messages [and] FaceTimed a little bit” since she became a mom last month. 

Moore took to Instagram to announce the new arrival, while also sharing his cute nickname.

“Gus is here,” wrote the 36-year-old singer. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date.”

Last September, Moore revealed she was expecting her first child while sharing a series of black-and-white images that showed off her growing baby bump.

Moore and Goldsmith got in engaged in September 2017, after dating for two years. They got married in November 2018.

