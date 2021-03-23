First Look Pics Of Christopher Meloni Reprising Elliot Stabler In ‘SVU’-‘Organized Crime’ Crossover

“Law & Order” fans are anticipating the upcoming premiere of the long-delayed “Special Victims Unit” spin-off “Law & Order: Organized Crime”, in which Christopher Meloni returns to the franchise to reprise the role of Elliot Stabler.

NBC has unveiled some photos from the series’ upcoming premiere, with the debut episode actually a two-part crossover that begins in “SVU” and concludes in “Organized Crime”, reuniting Meloni with former co-star Mariska Hargitay.

The new series finds Stabler returning to the NYPD to head up an elite task force charged with bringing down the city’s most powerful criminal enterprises; starring alongside Meloni in the new series is Dylan McDermott, who plays Richard Wheatley.

The good news for fans is that the crossover won’t be the only time that Stabler and Hargitay’s Olivia Benson get back together.

Last week, “Organized Crime” showrunner Warren Leight tweeted about “Benson/Stabler scenes” that had just been shot.

Three Benson/Stabler scenes today, nicely directed by @batansb on his last day with us for the season. Boy are we blessed by the directors we’ve had this season:@Orsonb63 @juancampanella @batansb #marthamitchell#jeandesegonzac (who directed the pilot of svu!)@SVUWritersRoom — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) March 19, 2021

When a fan asked whether these scenes were from the crossover or “future scenes,” Leight revealed they had been filmed “for an svu down the road.”

yesterday's scenes were for an svu down the road — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) March 19, 2021

The two-part crossover begins on “Law & Order SVU” and concludes on “Law & Order: Organized Crime, both airing on Thursday, April 1; in the meantime, check out these first-look photos.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Virginia Sherwood/NBC