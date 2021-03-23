Andy Cohen And Gayle King Are Accidental ‘Twinsies’ During Monday Morning TV Appearances

Television icons Andy Cohen and Gayle King were twins Monday morning, even though they appeared on two different networks.

The pair rocked similar sweaters for their appearances. King chose the look for her daily hosting gig on “CBS This Morning”, while Cohen donned the black top with colourful stripes on the sleeves for his interview on “Today”.

After noticing the twinning moment, King, 66, shared a selfie with Cohen on TV in the background to Instagram, “I’m not saying who called who but @bravoandy and I clearly decided to be ‘twinsies’ on morning TV today on different networks.”

RELATED: Andy Cohen Says Everyone’s Been Mispronouncing Khloé Kardashian’s Name This Whole Time

She added, “Who wore it best? Or is it a case of the famous ‘Bitch stole my look?'”

RELATED: Andy Cohen To Host New Docuseries ‘For Real: The Story Of Reality TV’

Cohen commented on King’s post, writing, “You wore it best, but we both have great taste!”

The “Real Housewives” mogul also shared a shot of the matching moment on his Instagram Story, “@GayleKing and me twinning!”

As fans pointed out, Monday wasn’t the first time King wore the jumper, she also wore it for an appearance during best friend Oprah Winfrey’s “2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” tour.