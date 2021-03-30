Bad Bunny Punches The Miz Square In The Jaw Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 37

Bad Bunny is giving the Miz a taste of his power ahead of their WrestleMania 37 match.

Bunny and the Miz are set to clash on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37, currently scheduled for April 10. Fans got a preview of their dust-up on Monday’s episode of “Raw”.

The Miz approached the global superstar only to be clocked in the face. WWE is a scripted program; however, it definitely looked like Bunny made meaningful contact on the Miz’s jaw.

On last week’s edition of “Monday Night Raw” the WWE star debuted the music video for “Hey Hey, Hop Hop,” a diss track slamming the reggaetón star.

“After this diss track, his music career will be over faster than Vanilla Ice’s is. You may be on top of the musical world, but this is our domain,” the Miz said, addressing Bad Bunny through the camera lens.

“I’m going to ensure WrestleMania becomes your living nightmare because I’m challenging you, Bad Bunny, at WrestleMania,” he continued. “I will not just end your music career. I will end your career. Period.”

Later in the show, Bad Bunny surprises the Miz by slamming him in the back with a guitar, sending him down to the mat.

“I accept your challenge, b***h,” he says into the microphone. “I will see you at WrestleMania.”

Bad Bunny also responded via Instagram, writing “CONMIGO NO!!!!! NOS VEMOS EN WRESTLEMANIA✌🏻,” which translates to, “Not with me!!!!! See you at WrestleMania.”

WWE confirmed Bad Bunny will be stepping into the ring with the Miz in an Instagram post highlighting WrestleMania, which takes place April 10.

The bad blood between the rapper and the wrestler goes back to January’s Royal Rumble, during which Bad Bunny leaped off the top rope and laid out the Miz and his tag-team partner John Morrison.