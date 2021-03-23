William Shatner Reveals He’s Never Watched An Episode Of ‘Star Trek’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

While there’s no question that Captain James T. Kirk is William Shatner’s most iconic role, the Montreal-born actor shared a shocking fact about the show that made him an idol to sci-fi fans throughout the world.

“I have never watched ‘Star Trek’,” said Shatner — who recently celebrated his 90th birthday — in an interview with People.

“There are many episodes I don’t know, there are some movies I don’t know,” he confessed.

RELATED: William Shatner Celebrates 90th Birthday By Creating An AI Version Of Himself

He did, however, view “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier”, although he admitted he didn’t have much choice, given that he was the movie’s director.

“I directed one of the movies — No. 5 — I had to watch that one,” he said.

As for why he doesn’t watch “Star Trek,” Shatner said, “But it’s all painful because I don’t like the way I look and what I do.”

RELATED: William Shatner Enlists Deep Purple’s Ritchie Blackmore For ‘The Thrill Is Gone’ Cover

Earlier in the interview, Shatner was asked what people who recognize him usually say.

“Look at you!” he quipped. “You’re quite hunky!”