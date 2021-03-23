Taylor Swift Donates $50K To Mother Of 5 Who Lost Her Husband To COVID-19

Taylor Swift has lightened the load of a woman going through some tough times due to the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Swift and her mother, Andrea, became aware of a GoFundMe that had been set up for Vicki Quarles, a mother of five whose husband, Theodis Ray Quarles, passed away from COVID-19.

“With daily prayer and providing dinner for my friend and her daughters, the gesture seems so very small in comparison to what lies ahead for this family,” wrote family friend DeQuanda Smith, who launched the fundraising effort “in support of Vicki and her girls to offer financial relief and worry from things associated with basic immediate needs as well as for their continued growth, goals and aspirations.”

The goal of $50,000 was exceeded when Swift and her mother donated that exact amount, bringing the total raised at time of writing to $61,583.

This isn’t the first time that the Folklore singer has shown her generosity during the pandemic.

Back in December, Billboard reported that Swift read an article in the Washington Post about Americans who had fallen behind on their rent due to COVID-fuelled economic hardship, and donated $13,000 to the GoFundMe efforts of two mothers who were struggling to keep up with their bills.