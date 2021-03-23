Singer B.J. Thomas Reveals Stage Four Lung Cancer Diagnosis

B.J. Thomas, best known for his 1969 hit “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head”, is sharing some news about his health.

In a press release issued Tuesday, the 78-year-old singer revealed that he’s been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

According to the release, Thomas is currently receiving treatment in a local health care facility in Texas, and is hopeful to make a full recovery.

“I just wanted to take this unique opportunity to share my gratitude to Gloria, my wonderful wife and my rock for over 53 years, my family, friends, and fans,” Thomas said in a statement.

“I’m so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country, and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you,” he added. “I ask all of you for your prayers during this time and that my music can live on with you.”

While undergoing treatment, Thomas said that he planned to continue interacting with both fans and his colleagues in the music industry, and is optimistic that he’ll continue to be available to make public appearances.