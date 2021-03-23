First Look At John Stamos As A Temperamental Girls Basketball Coach In ‘Big Shot’

On Tuesday, Disney+ dropped the first trailer for “Big Shot”, an upcoming dramedy starring John Stamos as Marvyn Korn, a hot-headed NCAA basketball coach whose on-court meltdowns forced him into a job coaching the basketball team at an all-girls private high school.

In addition to Stamos, the series — produced by David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”, “The Undoing”) — also stars Canadian actress Jesslyn Gilsig (“Nip/Tuck”, “Vikings”) as Holly, the team’s assistant coach, and Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community”) as the school’s dean.

During a virtual session at the recent Television Critics Association winter press tour, Stamos admitted that “Big Shot” ticked all the boxes for him, particularly the one about getting to play an unlikable character, something he said was a first for him.

“I was looking for this show,” said Stamos.

“I was looking for a way to play an adult character that had layers and wasn’t just light and fluffy — and I was dying to be on Disney+ because I’m a Disney freak,” he added.

“Big Shot” premieres on Friday, April 16.