Tom Petty Documentary Wins Audience Award At SXSW

On Tuesday, the 28th SXSW Film Festival revealed the winners of this year’s Audience Awards.

The documentary “Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free” won the Audience Award in the Headliners category. Directed by Mary Wharton, the doc utilizes newly discovered archival footage shot while the late rocker was recording his critically acclaimed 1994 Wildflowers.

“The Fallout”, Megan Park’s teen drama set in the wake of a mass shooting, won the Audience Award the Narrative Feature Competition category, while the Documentary Competition award went to director Nicholas Bruckman’s “Not Going Quietly”

Here’s a partial list of SXSW Film Festival Audience Award winners:

HEADLINERS

Audience Award Winner: “Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free”

Director: Mary Wharton

NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: “The Fallout”

Director: Megan Park

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: “Not Going Quietly”

Director: Nicholas Bruckman

NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT

Audience Award Winner: “Language Lessons”

Director: Natalie Morales

DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT

Audience Award Winner: “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America”

Directors: Emily Kunstler, Sarah Kunstler

VISIONS

Audience Award Winner: “Inbetween Girl”

Director: Mei Makino

MIDNIGHTERS

Audience Award Winner: “Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror”

Director: Kier-La Janisse

GLOBAL

Audience Award Winner: “Ninjababy”

Director: Yngvild Sve Flikke

24 BEATS PER SECOND

Audience Award Winner: “Soy Cubana”

Directors: Jeremy Ungar, Ivaylo Getov

FESTIVAL FAVOURITES

Audience Award Winner: In The Same Breath”

Director: Nanfu Wang

2020 SPOTLIGHT

Audience Award Winner: “We Are The Thousand”

Director: Anita Rivaroli