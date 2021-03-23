Justin Bieber Visits L.A. Prison To Spread The Good Word

Justin Bieber hasn’t been shy about sharing his faith with the world, and he took things even further on Tuesday when he paid a visit to a prison on a faith-based mission.

TMZ reports that the “Anyone” singer’s RV was spotted Tuesday driving into the California State Prison of L.A. County.

According to a representative from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the prison’s warden gave Bieber the go-ahead for a brief visit, accompanied by his pastor, to support the prison’s faith-based programs.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Prioritizes Time With Wife Hailey More Now Because He’s ‘Never Had A Consistent Family Life’

“Unclear what JB exactly did — singing or speaking the gospel — but we’re told COVID protocols were followed to a T, and it all went smoothly,” added TMZ.

The same day as his prison visit, Bieber took to Instagram to share some words about the power of his faith.

“My perspective of God has switched from fear to LOVE,” he wrote. “U are never too far from God! He’s obsessed with you.”