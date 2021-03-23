Evan Peters To Play Notorious Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer In Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Series ‘Monster’

Evan Peters has played some pretty unhinged, maniacal characters over the years on “American Horror Story”, and for his next collab with “AHS” co-creator Ryan Murphy he’ll be playing a real-life maniac.

According to a report from TVLine, Peters has signed on play Jeffrey Dahmer in the Murphy-produced “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, a new limited series for Netflix.

Richard Jenkins (“Six Feet Under”) will play Dahmer’s father, a chemist who taught his son to bleach and preserve animal bones — a skill that the notorious serial killer would eventually use on his victims. Penelope Ann Miller will play Dahmer’s mother.

As TVLine reports, “Monster” will tell be told from “the perspective of Dahmer’s victims and will also look at the police incompetence and apathy that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multiyear killing spree, with Dahmer repeatedly being nearly apprehended but then let go by a justice system that saw him as harmless.”

Murphy will be working with longtime writing partner Ian Brennan (who collaborated with Murphy on such previous Netflix projects as “Ratched”, “Hollywood” and “The Politician”. David McMillan will also write on the project, as well as serving as supervising producer. Carl Franklin (“Mindhunter”) will direct the pilot, with Janet Mock (who worked with Murphy on “Pose” and “Hollywood”) writing and directing several episodes.