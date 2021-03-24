Addison Rae And Bryce Hall Split Amid Cheating Rumours

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall have called it quits again. ET has learned that Hall and Rae have broken up after he allegedly cheated on her during a February trip to Las Vegas. ET has reached out to reps for Hall and Rae for comment.

On March 23, The “He’s All That” star spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about what went into creating her debut single, “Obsessed”, and seemingly confirmed the breakup by referencing an “ex-boyfriend.”

“So the night recording this… I was driving right before the studio, I had dropped off my ex-boyfriend, my boyfriend at the time,” she shared. “I dropped him off at his house… He looked at me and was like, ‘I’m obsessed with you.’ And I was like, ‘Me too.'”

Following Hall’s Vegas trip last month, a YouTuber, KeemStar, claimed to have screenshots of a woman saying she hooked up with Hall during the trip. The same day, the social media star took to Twitter to deny the cheating allegations.

“I didn’t cheat on Addison,” Hall tweeted.

I didn’t cheat on addison. — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 1, 2021

On March 3, Rae took to social media to share that she’s choosing to handle some things “offline.”

“I love y’all and am always so grateful for the kind words and support you show me,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Sharing my life with y’all makes me happy, but some things I choose to handle offline.”

“When and if I want to share, I will make that decision. thank you again for all the love and support. hate is never the answer,” the TikTok sensation added.

The social media stars confirmed their relationship last November after posting a video on YouTube detailing their budding romance.

Rae shared photos of the couple on her Instagram feed, showing them making out in a swimming pool. The post also included two sweet portraits of the two embracing.

In the YouTube video, Rae opened up about their previous breakup.

“We’ve only broken up one time,” Rae said. “That was because we dated for three days. It is true. I know I denied that. But we did date for three days one time, then I broke up with him.”

Hall shared a similar message, revealing that Rae had broken up with him, just a month before confirming their relationship and releasing the YouTube video.

Watch the video below for happier times of the couple.

