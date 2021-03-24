Chris Evans Shows Off His Chest Tattoos And The Internet Can’t Handle It

Chris Evans spoke about everything from quarantine to upcoming projects and the “Avengers” in a new interview, but it was something else that got people talking: his chest tattoos.

The actor was joined by his brother Scott Evans for a chat with Angélique Roché for ACE Universe.

According to Just Jared, Chris has a quote from Eckhart Tolle inked on the right side of his chest, which reads: “When you lose touch with inner stillness, you lose touch with yourself. When you lose touch with yourself, you lose yourself in the world.”

Social media users took a screenshot of the star, with some saying they didn’t even know he had tattoos.

See more of the reaction below.

