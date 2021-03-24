Chris Evans Shows Off His Chest Tattoos And The Internet Can’t Handle It

Click to share this via email

Chris Evans spoke about everything from quarantine to upcoming projects and the “Avengers” in a new interview, but it was something else that got people talking: his chest tattoos.

The actor was joined by his brother Scott Evans for a chat with Angélique Roché for ACE Universe.

According to Just Jared, Chris has a quote from Eckhart Tolle inked on the right side of his chest, which reads: “When you lose touch with inner stillness, you lose touch with yourself. When you lose touch with yourself, you lose yourself in the world.”

Social media users took a screenshot of the star, with some saying they didn’t even know he had tattoos.

See more of the reaction below.

