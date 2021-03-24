‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Says Goodbye To Judge Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman

Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman is sashaying away.

The Canadian actor and judge on the first season of “Canada’s Drag Race” will not be returning for season 2, it has been revealed.

RELATED: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Alum Crystal Teases Upcoming ‘Little TV Project’

Fellow judges Brooke Lynn Hytes and Stacey McKenzie shared the unfortunate news in a video updating fans on the upcoming second season of the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” spinoff.

“Unfortunately, our third will not be joining us this season. He’s filming his new show. He’s busy, he’s booked, and he’s getting paid, and, unfortunately, with scheduling, things just didn’t work out for him to come back this season,” Hytes said. “He’ll be so missed.”

Bowyer-Chapman was controversial among fans of the series for his harsh critiques of contestants in season 1, which led to enough backlash that he deactivated his Twitter account.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” contestant Crystal came to Bowyer-Chapman’s defence at the time, calling out fans who “bullied” the judge off Twitter.

So the black queer judge on Canada’s Drag Race gets bullied off twitter. Ya’ll happy? — Crystal | Black Lives Matter (@crystalwillseeu) August 23, 2020

RELATED: ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Star Kyne Santos Shares Her Coming Out Story, Reveals How She’s Learned To Embrace Her True Self

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly after the finale, season 1 winner Priyanka also defended Bowyer-Chapman.

“The fans don’t understand that they had to build trust with the judges. That’s what happens. They saw these three new judges and were like, ‘Oh, they don’t know what they’re talking about.’ At this point, they just have to give the judges a chance,” she said. “Jeffrey is the sweetest and was so invested in our growth and gave us great advice. Of course, you want to see the shady comments from the judges because that’s what makes for good TV! It doesn’t mean that he’s a bad judge and an awful human being and should go kill himself. They have to be nicer to people and stop being so evil!”

But while their fellow judge won’t be returning this season, Hytes and McKenzie promised season 2 of “Canada’s Drag Race” will be “major” and feature “lots of fun surprises” for fans.