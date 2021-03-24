Seth Meyers Addresses Mass Shooting In Boulder, Colorado, Says Certain Words Shouldn’t Be Used When Talking About Such Horrific Events

Seth Meyers addressed the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, during Tuesday’s “Late Night”.

Ten people between the ages of 20 and 65 died after being shot inside a grocery store. It comes less than a week after eight people were killed, including six Asian women, in shootings at three spas in Atlanta.

Meyers said, “Honestly, when it comes to talking about these things, I think we’re all just running out of words. I think the news media is running out of words but I do think there are some words we can stop using when this happens.”

He said he’d seen one reporter use the word “unimaginable.”

“That’s probably a word we can retire when something happens three or four times a week, it is no longer unimaginable,” Meyers went on. “Sadly, we’re at a place where common-sense gun laws and political action are the things that have become unimaginable.”

The host also said he thinks the “shooters” should instead be referred to as “killer or murderer.”

Meyers told viewers, “It makes these people sound like hobbyists, which is exactly the bulls**t rationale that keeps those kinds of weapons flowing. Killer or murderer works just fine.”

“We can do away with ‘thoughts and prayers,'” Meyers continued. “If the best you can muster in response to this kind of horror is to say words inside your own head and nothing more, best to look around. Find someone or some organization that’s taking action, and help them instead.”