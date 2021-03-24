Hugh Grant Accuses British Government Of Using Pandemic To ‘Enrich Their Friends And Donors’

Click to share this via email

Hugh Grant is not one to shy away from politics.

On Tuesday, the “Paddington 2” star took to Twitter to accuse the U.K.’s government led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson of corruption amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Retweeting a thread calling out contracts awarded to companies and individuals with links to the U.K.’s Conservative party, Grant said:

Always heartwarming to watch this government exploit a pandemic to enrich their friends and donors. https://t.co/Uvxg5XavWI — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) March 23, 2021

Fans on Twitter applauded Grant for his strong words against Johnson’s government and political corruption.

I'm now 0 degrees of (twitter) separation from Hugh Grant, this year might not be so bad after all. https://t.co/C8DX1zNryw — Daisy.Bata (@BataDaisy) March 23, 2021

Hugh Grant is trending. I hope he's not dead. I click and no, not only is he alive, he's awesome. https://t.co/NyqedLPRHJ — Julie Unity and healing. After the investigations. (@JulieTheCranky) March 23, 2021

Hugh Grant says the politicians use the pandemic and their power to enrich their doners. pic.twitter.com/TgAgsDrJeN — Duke of Simpland 🇺🇲 (@CaptainChopper_) March 23, 2021

Grant has long been outspoken about politics on Twitter, regularly calling out politicians and the government over a variety of issues.

The public inquiry that the Government had to cancel because of what it might reveal about them and their proximity to newspaper criminality and police corruption. https://t.co/Wod3VSlYpd — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) March 22, 2021

Recent events have proved what I always suspected. Britain and in fact Europe should be run by the NHS. — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) March 19, 2021