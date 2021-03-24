Hugh Grant Accuses British Government Of Using Pandemic To ‘Enrich Their Friends And Donors’

By Corey Atad.

Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant. Photo: AP Photo/Michael Sohn/CP Images

Hugh Grant is not one to shy away from politics.

On Tuesday, the “Paddington 2” star took to Twitter to accuse the U.K.’s government led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson of corruption amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Retweeting a thread calling out contracts awarded to companies and individuals with links to the U.K.’s Conservative party, Grant said:

Fans on Twitter applauded Grant for his strong words against Johnson’s government and political corruption.

Grant has long been outspoken about politics on Twitter, regularly calling out politicians and the government over a variety of issues.

