Gwyneth Paltrow Breaks Kelly Clarkson With Her ‘WAP’ Fandom

Gwyneth Paltrow is a “WAP” fan through and through, and she definitely knows what it stands for.

Paltrow, 48, dropped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in a preview released on Wednesday. The Goop founder was asked what song lifted her spirits and she offered a prompt response.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Hiding Out After Oscar Win

“Wet A** P**sy!” the “Avengers: Endgame” actress exclaimed.

“I’m done! I need to see the tape back, because I felt like I was like, ‘Oh, wait what?'” Clarkson gasped. “That was amazing! God, you win for favourite guest this season. No, that was amazing. I needed that in my soul.”

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Held Off On Revealing COVID-19 Diagnosis

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion dropped the internet-shattering music video for “WAP” on August 6. To date, the visuals have generated more than 375 million views on YouTube.