Prince Harry Gets Another New Job To Combat Misinformation

Prince Harry is doing his bit to stop the digital world putting out “misinformation.”

The Duke of Sussex has been open about the British press publishing incorrect stories about him and his wife Meghan Markle, recently speaking out about it in their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry will now join the Aspen Institute’s new Commission on Information Disorder as a commissioner, a press release confirmed.

The duke will act alongside “14 other commissioners and three co-chairs to conduct a six-month study on the state of American misinformation and disinformation.”

Journalist Katie Couric, Color of Change president Rashad Robinson and Chris Krebs, the former director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, are the co-chairs.

“This information crisis undermines confidence in our democratic institutions and strikes right at the foundation of society,” Krebs shared in a statement.

Harry added, “As I’ve said, the experience of today’s digital world has us inundated with an avalanche of misinformation, affecting our ability as individuals, as well as societies, to think clearly and truly understand the world we live in.

“It’s my belief that this is a humanitarian issue, and as such, it demands a multi-stakeholder response from advocacy voices, members of the media, academic researchers, and both government and civil society leaders. I’m eager to join this new Aspen commission and look forward to working on a solution-oriented approach to the information disorder crisis.”

CNN added a press release confirmed “Harry as one of three philanthropic leaders that will be a part of the project. The other two are Kathryn Murdoch — who is married to Rupert Murdoch’s son James — and Marla Blow, incoming president of the Skoll Foundation.”

Harry’s role will be part time and involve regular meetings.

The news comes after mental health company BetterUp confirmed Harry would be joining their team as its chief impact officer.