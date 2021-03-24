Kelly Clarkson Brings The Punk Energy To The Clash Cover

Click to share this via email

“It’s always tease, tease, tease.”

On Wednesday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host took on a punk rock classic for her latest “Kellyoke” segment.

Clarkson performed a cover of the Clash’s 1982 single “Should I Stay or Should I Go”.

Inspired by the band’s punk energy, the host gave the song her all, adding her powerful vocals to the fast-paced arrangement.

“Should I Stay or Should I Go” has been one of the Clash’s most enduring hits, and in 2004 was named one of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time by Rolling Stone.

Recently, Clarkson has also covered songs by Justin Bieber and Kings of Leon.