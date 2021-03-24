Jennifer Garner On Dating: ‘I Don’t Think I’ll Be Single Forever, But This Is Not The Time’

Three kids is enough for Jennifer Garner.

The actress spoke about family life, dating, and more in a new interview with People.

Garner shared of the constant pregnancy rumours: “Yes, the shop is closed; there are no babies.”

She added, “I don’t know. I’m so far from it. And I don’t know that marriage would need to be a part… I mean, I definitely don’t think that I’ll be single forever. But this is not the time. I don’t need to complicate it; I’m good.”

The “Yes Day” star shares three kids — Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Sam, 9 — with ex-husband Ben Affleck. Garner and Affleck announced their split in 2015 before officially filing for divorce in 2017. They finalized it the following year after being married for a decade.

Garner said of motherhood, “Kids who ignore you when you talk to them five times in a row. When they’re mean to each other. Or when they won’t try, and they just, like, lie on the floor.

“I mean, sometimes you just have to walk away from your kids. You don’t even have to announce it. Or you just say, ‘Oops. Hold on. I think somebody’s calling me in the other room.’ You just have to get away.”

She added of spending more time at home over the past year, “I’ve learned that I’m pretty sturdy. I’m okay when I’m in the house by myself. I’m okay when it’s just the kids and me. I’m okay when they fall apart. I mean, I have my moments, but pretty much, I’m really okay.”