Sharon Stone Has Only Had Positive Experiences With Woody Allen, But Can’t Speak To Authenticity Of Allegations

Sharon Stone has only had positive experiences working with Woody Allen and Matt Lauer; however, she is not prepared to reject accusations against them.

Allen was accused of molesting his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow. Lauer was accused of sexual misconduct by various women. Allen was recently the spotlight of the new HBO original documentary “Allen v. Farrow”.

RELATED: Woody Allen Calls Shocking ‘Allen v Farrow’ A ‘Hatchet Job’

Stone recently dropped by SiriusXM’s “The Michelle Collins Show” and was asked about her interactions with Allen, Lauer, and Roman Polanski.

“I can say that the, while the documentary may very well be a hundred per cent true,” Stone told Collins, “it is not my experience. I had a super-professional and a particularly wonderful experience working with [Allen], which is why I worked with him three times. There are other people in the business that have not been named, who I have had particularly heinous experiences with, but he isn’t one of them.”

“There are other people like Matt Lauer, who I have also worked with who were particularly wonderful with me. And I understand he has to have problems, never with me,” she added. “He was always very, very, very, very kind to me. I understand, you know, all sides of this situation, but I can say that there are people that have had lots of problems that I have worked with that have not been this way with me.”

RELATED: Matt Lauer Spotted With ‘Hatred’ Tattoo After Unloading On Ronan Farrow

The “Basic Instinct” actress noted, “There are people in this business who, you know, I know, and my friends have had similar experiences with who have not been named, who are nightmarish. I might not be in the zone of the people they want to have these experiences with.”