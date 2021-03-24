Khloé Kardashian Confronts Scott Disick Over Stoking Social Media Drama With Tristan Thompson In ‘KUWTK’ Preview

Khloé Kardashian is giving Scott Disick a piece of her mind.

In a preview clip from this week’s new “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” episode, the Good American mogul confronts her ex for stirring up drama on her social media account.

The incident occurred back in August last year, when Disick posted a comment on an Instagram post telling Kardashian that, “Tristan is a lucky man,” referring to her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Complicating matters even more was the fact that the reality star was still trying to work out her feelings about her relationship amid Thompson’s cheating drama.

“Scott, I got a whole lot of action this weekend and Friday from your little comment you made on the ‘Gram,” Kardashian tells Disick in the clip.

In a confessional, she explains, “I posted a photo on my Instagram to promote Good American and Scott left a comment that ‘Tristan is a lucky man.’ Then I’m getting bombarded with text messages and my publicist saying, ‘Oh my gosh, all these media outlets want answers.’ Honestly, me and Tristan are figuring things out. I’m still trying to navigate my way through my feelings and that’s how I want to keep it. I decided to delete Scott’s comment just to try to get rid of all this unnecessary drama.”

After Disick says that his comment was simply his opinion, Kardashian says, “It’s how the public treats me. Then I had to remove my tagged photos, everyone is putting clowns all over me.”

Disick continues, saying he was giving Thompson credit for “finally” being a “f**king really good guy,” adding, “On the flip side, yes, Tristan f**ked up, but what about him? There’s gonna come a point where he doesn’t want to feel like you’re embarrassed of him still. That’s still gotta be kind of hard.”

“For me, it’s like, I don’t want my peers, people I love and respect, to look at me like, ‘Oh, this bitch,'” Khloe says. “That’s why, when all this outside noise is not around me, we are great. Tristan and I operate fine, we have fun together, it’s enjoyable.”

She adds, “I’ve always been incredibly vulnerable and so open with the show, with my life, every avenue, I’ve never thought twice about it. Recently, I would say, I’m really affected by what people have to say about my relationship. Like, I’m not even able to make up my own mind because I’m so flooded with everyone else’s opinions or criticisms, I don’t even know what’s happening. Why do I have to be pressured to give people answers that I don’t have myself?”

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.