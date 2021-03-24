Jessica Simpson Says Expectations Of ‘Unrealistic Body Standards’ Made Her ‘Feel Like A Failure’

Jessica Simpson is relieved to see the growing body-positivity movement.

The public’s perception of her weight has long been a pressing matter for Simpson — detailed at length in her bestselling memoir, Open Book.

“There is a wonderful movement for body positivity now and the response to that portion of my story has been overwhelmingly supportive,” Simpson told People.

“I don’t think people always realized that there was a human being, a beating heart and working eyes with actual feelings behind those headlines and that words can hurt and stay with you for a lifetime,” she elaborated.

“I spent so many years beating myself up for an unrealistic body standard that made me feel like a failure all of the time,” Simpson, now 40, shared. “I am still a work in progress when it comes to self-criticism but now I have the tools to quiet those voices in my head when they speak up.”

“I believe in my heart that a healthy body and a sound mind-body connection are what’s truly important and help me accept imperfections as beauty.”

The superstar also read journal entries she wrote more than a decade ago.

“I hate that I was treated as an object to be tossed around like a rag doll,” she writes, “but I smile to see me talking to myself back and forth across all these years.”