Taylor Swift Releases Teaser ‘From The Vault’ Song ‘You All Over Me’ Featuring Maren Morris

Swifties, prepare yourselves. Taylor Swift’s first “from the vault” track from the re-recording of her 2008 hit album Fearless is almost here!

“Good Morning America” released a snippet of the song on Thursday.

“God knows too long in ways to turn. Lost tears, swore that I’d get out of here,” Swift and Maren Morris sing. “But no amount of freedom gets you clean. I’ve still got you all over me.”

Check out the world exclusive sneak peek of #YouAllOverMe (From The Vault) featuring @MarenMorris, the first of 6 new #FromTheVault songs to be released from @taylorswift13’s album #FearlessTaylorsVersion! https://t.co/5UQzobgWpZ pic.twitter.com/YYC2odKZdm — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 25, 2021

On Wednesday, the Grammy Award-winning artist took to social media to reveal that “You All Over Me”, the first of six never-before-heard tracks off of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), will debut on Friday, March 26.

“One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favourite artists,” she wrote in her Instagram caption.

“I’m really excited to have @marenmorris singing background vocals on this song!!,” Swift announced. “Produced by Aaron Dessner and co-written by Scooter Carusoe – can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Morris took to Twitter to celebrate the exciting collaboration reveal.

too early for 🥂? https://t.co/Ck8uaWlOk7 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 24, 2021

Swift’s re-recording of the Fearless era is set for release on April 9 and will feature six unreleased tracks, along with the new interpretations of the original 20 songs.

“My version of Fearless will have 26 songs on it, because I’ve decided to add songs from the vault, which are songs that almost made the original Fearless album,” Swift shared in February. “I’ve now gone back and recorded those, so that everybody will be able to hear, not only the songs that made the album, but the songs that almost made it. The full picture.”

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is the first of five albums the 31-year-old is re-recording.