Issa Rae On Saying Goodbye To ‘Insecure’ After Five Seasons: ‘I’m Saying RIP To That Old Version Of Myself’

Issa Rae is ready to take on new challenges.

The “Insecure” star is on the new cover of Variety, and in the issue she opens up about her hit series coming to an end after five seasons and what her future has in store.

“I always knew I was going to do these five seasons. Now that it’s coming to an end, and we’re shooting, I have no regrets,” she says of the show. “But there’s an element of knowing I’m going to miss this, and I don’t want to take this for granted. There’s no feeling like doing your first TV show and doing it with people who are also fresh with you, and growing and building with them.”

She adds, “In some ways, I’m saying RIP to that old version of myself and simultaneously, while terrified, excited about what the next chapter looks like.”

Rae reveals that among the many things going on in her life at the moment, she recently turned down money for the first time.

“I just wrote an email today turning down money. I never thought I’d be in a position to turn down anything, like, ‘Oh, this doesn’t really fit; this doesn’t really align,'” she says. “I’m like, ‘Who is this?’ because the person who couldn’t afford a cup of coffee, being broke before doing the Kickstarter campaign, would be like, ‘Who the f**k do you think you are?’”

Talking about the status of Black creators in the entertainment industry, she says, “It’s about rooting our place within this industry, establishing longevity, building the platforms, because I’ve seen it all disappear. I’ve seen us be hot. I’ve seen us be a trend for years, and it’s frustrating to know what we’re capable of but then constantly see it be ripped from under us because we don’t have the control. Someone like Tyler Perry is definitely a role model. To see what he’s done in such a short amount of time — what he’s built and what he’s trying to build actively — is amazing to me. I think more of us need to do that, and we’re inspired because he can and he did.”

With success comes a degree of responsibility, and Rae is intent on making sure she doesn’t let her power go to waste.

“When I think about my future and my personal goals, I focus on how I leverage what I’m doing currently to shine a light and make some real change,” she explains. “I’m not going to change the world, but I know that if it’s in my neighbourhood, if it’s in my community, then I can at least figure out how to help us do better here.”