Johnny Orlando Drops Catchy New Song ‘I Don’t’ (With DVBBS)

Johnny Orlando is back with a new single.

The Canadian hitmaker dropped his latest track “I Don’t” (with DVBBS) on Wednesday.

Orlando teamed up with multi-platinum Canadian production/DJ duo DVBBS (brothers Chris Chronicles and Alex Andre) for the new release.

“You say you love me, girl; I don’t know why. It might be too late to apologize. Baby, I can’t just say it, though. How can I tell you that I love you when I don’t,” the lyrics include.

“‘I Don’t’ (with DVBBS) is my first collaboration since ‘What If’, and I haven’t been this excited to release a song in a while,” Orlando shared.

“I grew up listening to DVBBS, and finally being able to work with them has been an incredible experience. I’ve learned so much from these guys, and I hope this isn’t the last thing we do together. I think the pop-EDM crossover works really well on this track and that it’s a perfect way to kick off the warm weather!”

DVBBS added, “When the opportunity came about that we could produce Johnny’s next single, it was a no-brainer for us. This chapter in his career will shape exactly what kind of star Johnny truly is, and we could not be more excited to bring this vision to life. ‘I Don’t’ paints the perfect picture of both our worlds combined, and we know performing this one is going to be fun. Canada to the world!”