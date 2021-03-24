Sharon Stone Details Her 7-Year Recovery From Stroke: ‘My Radiance Went Away’

Sharon Stone is opening up about the stroke she suffered in 2001.

The actress, 63, sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an upcoming episode of “Super Soul” while promoting her upcoming memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, and detailed her seven-year recovery following her near-fatal brain hemorrhage.

In the new book, Stone says the stroke caused her to lose her “beauty.”

“My radiance went away,” Stone explained. “It isn’t so much your beauty as your radiance. It’s a radiance and a magnetism and a presence…”

Oprah adds, “A vibrancy that comes from health.”

“Yes, it comes from health and well-being and youth,” Stone agrees. “It comes from confidence too. And when you are in this business that we’re in, they start telling you that you don’t have it anymore and you start believing it.”

Stone later revealed why she decided to release the memoir now.

“I think that as we grow older we have this societal pressure where people start to try and tell us that our worth is diminished. And I think this is a time in our lives when our wroth is the most enhanced,” she said. “I think when we are 40, as women, we get to this incredibly powerful place and its the time when I have to say that I believe the white male society starts to tell women you don’t have worth.”

She added, “When you’re 40 you’re told your worth becomes less and I believe that’s because it’s the first time in your life when your worth becomes so much more.”

The Beauty of Living Twice will hit bookshelves on Tuesday, March 30 and Stone’s full interview with Winfrey airs on March 27 on Discovery+ and on the “Super Soul” podcast starting Wednesday, March 31.