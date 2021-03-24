‘GMA’ Anchor Robin Roberts’ Most Embarrassing Interview: ‘I Wet Myself’

Ellen DeGeneres might just pee herself laughing at Robin Roberts’ embarrassing interview story.

“Good Morning America” anchor Roberts dropped by Wednesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”. Roberts, 60, recounted a very early experience interviewing someone.

“My first big interview, I was still in college, and I was quite nervous—how can I make this—I wet myself,” Robin revealed.

“You spilled water on yourself?” DeGeneres quipped.

No, not quite.

“Oh yes, I’ll go with that,” Roberts teased. “I wish. No, it was like cleanup on aisle 1 after I did the big interview… Remembering it after all this time, but yes. I can’t believe I’ve gone this long with knowing you and being on your show and haven’t shared it until now.”

“Well, I’m glad I asked the question. Don’t you feel free now?” DeGeneres asked. “Don’t you feel like we’re closer?”

Roberts also told DeGeneres why she has not appeared as a guest host on “Jeopardy!”

“First of all, boy, Alex Trebek. Just enjoyed meeting him over the years. I mean, he was just—in so many ways—just a beacon of hope,” Roberts shared. “But I knew I was not destined to be a guest host because I was on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’—I was so bad as a guest.”