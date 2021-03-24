Ashley Tisdale And Husband Christopher French Welcome Baby Girl Jupiter Iris

Ashley Tisdale is officially a mom.

The “High School Musical” actress, 35, and her husband Christopher French welcomed a baby girl Tuesday, announcing Jupiter Iris French’s arrival on Instagram.

In a sweet post, Tisdale and French held their baby girl’s tiny hand, writing, “Jupiter Iris French arrived earthside 3.23.21 ✨”

French shared a similar post.

Since announcing her pregnancy in September, Tisdale has continued to be open about her journey even penning an essay days before Jupiter’s arrival.

Writing a blog post about her maternity shoot, the “Suite Life Of Zach And Cody” alum admitted she hasn’t always felt “beautiful” during her pregnancy.

“I had the privilege of working with the best team on my maternity shoot. This glam squad always knows how to make me feel beautiful, but I have to be honest, I haven’t gotten the whole warm and fuzzy feeling about my pregnant body being beautiful. Don’t get me wrong, I am so proud of my body and I’m so grateful to be able to create a home and grow my little one,” she wrote in a piece for frenshe.com. “However, seeing my body look so different is still a little startling to me. It’s like I don’t fully recognize myself and almost like an out-of-body experience. Thoughts like, ‘Is that really me?’ come to mind. I think it comes down to body acceptance vs body love. I think that you can love your body, no matter what shape or form, but it’s the acceptance part that trips me up a little.”

She added, “I don’t know what my body will be like after the baby comes, but I do know I’m going to give it time, let it heal, and take really good care of it.”

Tisdale and French tied the knot in 2014.