Sebastian Stan Reveals Anthony Mackie Had Some Trouble With Social Distancing On Set

Anthony Mackie apparently has some issues with distance.

On Tuesday’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, the actor’s “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” co-star Sebastian Stan revealed Mackie wasn’t easy to work with during the pandemic.

RELATED: Sebastian Stan Thinks ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Is ‘Marvel’s Most Relevant Show Yet’

“It’s very difficult with Anthony because he’s a close talker so, you know, the aspect of social distance for him is a difficult thing,” he joked.

Meyers showed Instagram photos of Stan in full hazmat gear on the plane to Prague early last year.

“We didn’t know what to expect. And I had my best friend with me, who’s a worse hypochondriac than I was and we just kept piling things on and going, I mean, where do we stop with this thing,” Stan said.

RELATED: Marvel Head Kevin Feige Denies Rumours That Chris Evans Will Appear In ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’

Taking more playful shots at his co-star, the actor joked that Mackie is “like a disease that you’re just going to have to live with,” but added that they “have a good rapport and somehow, they decided to give us a show.”