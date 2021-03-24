New Smithsonian Channel Documentary Follows Cher As She Races To Save ‘The World’s Loneliest Elephant’

Cher is taking on an adventure of epic proportions in the new documentary “Cher & The Loneliest Elephant”, debuting on Earth Day.

The Smithsonian Channel film chronicles Cher’s race to Pakistan to save Kaavan, the aforementioned lonely pachyderm. The four-tonne malnourish Kaavan spent nearly 20 years of his life in chains.

Prodded to beg for tips and living in a dilapidated shed under Islamabad’s scorching sun, Kaavan’s poor treatment caused the elephant to suffer from depression, obesity and anger issues. After his only mate tragically died of neglect, Kaavan’s story gained worldwide attention through tireless social media efforts which were soon noticed by Cher.

The actress and singer co-founded Free The Wild with partners Mark Cowne, Gine Nelthorpe Cowne and Jennifer Ruiz to boost the movement, and recorded a song, “Walls,” to give further voice to the rising calls for Kaavan’s release.

Through the combined efforts of Cher and activists around the world, their dedication paid off in May 2020 when the Pakistani high court demanded Kaavan be freed. With a new home at a wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia selected, the team faced logistical challenges including Kaavan’s testosterone-fuelled mating urges.

In November 2020, Cher flew to Pakistan to help Kaavan’s rescue.

“I was frightened, but then I thought, what do you want to do more?” says Cher. “You made a promise, and you have to go. I didn’t see any other way to do it. I have a saying on my Twitter, ’Stand and be counted or sit and be nothing.’ And I wasn’t going to sit and be nothing.”

Captured in “Cher & The Loneliest Elephant”, Kaavan’s plight and dramatic rescue will air on Paramount+ on April 22, Earth Day in the United States. In Canada, the doc will air on Smithsonian Channel Canada on Wednesday, May 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, in addition to Smithsonian Channel in the U.S.