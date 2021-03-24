David Suzuki Turns 85 And Canadians Are Celebrating

Click to share this via email

A Canadian icon is celebrating his birthday.

On Wednesday, environmental activist and broadcaster David Suzuki turned 85, and Canadians marked the milestone with congratulations on social media.

Suzuki received birthday wishes from the likes of George Stroumboulopoulos, Mark Critch and more.

Always fighting the good fight! David Suzuki turns 85 today. HBD David. pic.twitter.com/z0mUP1hISI — George StroumbouloPHÒulos 🐺 (@strombo) March 24, 2021

Happy 85th Birthday to the incredible David Suzuki RS pic.twitter.com/TXA72YRpxf — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) March 24, 2021

Happy 85th Birthday David Suzuki. How about a Nature of Things where you explain how you and @WilliamShatner look so good at 85 and 90? @DavidSuzukiFDN pic.twitter.com/YWmBAXYEcs — Mark Critch (@markcritch) March 24, 2021

Throughout human history we've always needed courageous and tireless advocates to move us forward. David Suzuki has been fighting for a healthy planet, and a sustainable and equitable future for decades. Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/DdAP1wS5IE — Kenneth Oppel (@kennethoppel) March 24, 2021

Today is David Suzuki's 85th birthday. Happy birthday David! 🎂 We're celebrating by re-watching his conversation with Bill Moyers from the #MoyersArchive. Join us! #climatechange https://t.co/pynZCwCbUV — BillMoyers.com (@BillMoyers) March 24, 2021

A fierce advocate for the environment, Suzuki began his career in broadcasting with science-focused shows for children and adults on the CBC in the early 1970s.

In 1979 he began hosting the long-running programme “The Nature of Things”, which has been aired in nearly 50 countries around the world.

Suzuki has also published a number of books, and been a strong activist for global action on climate change.