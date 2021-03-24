David Suzuki Turns 85 And Canadians Are Celebrating

By Corey Atad.

David Suzuki
David Suzuki. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Canadian icon is celebrating his birthday.

On Wednesday, environmental activist and broadcaster David Suzuki turned 85, and Canadians marked the milestone with congratulations on social media.

Suzuki received birthday wishes from the likes of George Stroumboulopoulos, Mark Critch and more.

A fierce advocate for the environment, Suzuki began his career in broadcasting with science-focused shows for children and adults on the CBC in the early 1970s.

In 1979 he began hosting the long-running programme “The Nature of Things”, which has been aired in nearly 50 countries around the world.

Suzuki has also published a number of books, and been a strong activist for global action on climate change.

