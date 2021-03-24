Sara Gilbert Reveals Her First Girl Kiss Was With Drew Barrymore

Sara Gilbert had never been kissed by a girl… until she met Drew Barrymore!

The two reminisce over the cute memory on Wednesday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show‘. During the “Drew or False” segment of the show, Gilbert is asked to reveal which of the three “facts” about herself on the screen are true.

“The true one is C, my first girl kiss was with Drew,” Gilbert, 46, shares. “And now I’m not one to kiss and tell, but I have to say … look, now I’m like going to blush! Drew was the coolest person I ever met and yeah, that’s what happened.”

Barrymore, also 46, explains to viewers that the two were supposed to kiss for a scene in ‘Poison Ivy’, the 1992 film about a seductive teen named Ivy (Barrymore) who befriends introverted high school student Sylvie Cooper (Gilbert) and schemes her way into the lives of her wealthy family.

“We were supposed to kiss in the movie and then we started practicing in the trailer, which was kind of fun,” Barrymore recalls, as the two joke about kissing for “research.”

“We were like, ‘Oh, I guess we should practice, because we wanted it to look good on screen. We had so much fun,” she continues. “I remember, I feel like it was in the parking lot in Los Feliz, right? I feel like we had that little basecamp. I drove that Jeep and I used to go get like ice cream on lunch breaks and I was constantly getting into accidents. I think I got my license taken away on that movie.”

Gilbert chimes in, saying, “I remember you dancing on the hood of the Jeep.”

“Yeah, you were a wild child, but in the best possible way,” she adds. “I was impressed. I still am.”

During a “Dear Drew” segment that aired earlier this month on Entertainment Tonight, Barrymore opened up about some of her most iconic movie roles over the years while answering fan questions.

“Dear Drew, which sequel would you rather make?” one fan asked. “‘Never Been Kissed’ or ‘The Wedding Singer’?”

“Oh that’s so hard. Oh gosh, oh no, oh gosh, I’ll just say, ‘The Wedding Singer’,” Barrymore replied. “Because I feel like Adam [Sandler] and I are due for another movie.”

