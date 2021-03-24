Demi Lovato ‘Tried Meth’ With Cocaine And Oxycontin: ‘That Alone Should Have Killed Me’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Demi Lovato has danced with the devil and seen the other side.

Lovato, 28, gets supremely candid about her drug use in her YouTube Originals docuseries “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil”. A 14-minute live premiere of the docuseries premiered on Tuesday night. In the first episode, the “Confident” singer details her first relapse after celebrating six years of sobriety in mid-2018.

“I picked up a bottle of red wine that night, and it wasn’t even 30 minutes before I picked up the phone and called someone that I knew had drugs on them,” she said. “I’m surprised I didn’t OD that night. I ended up at a party. I just so happened to run into my old drug dealer from six years before.”

“I just went to town. I went on a shopping spree,” Lovato revealed. “That night I did drugs I’d never done before. I’d never done meth before, I tried meth. I mixed it with Molly, with coke, weed, alcohol, oxycontin. And that alone should have killed me.”

Two weeks later, Lovato was “introduced to heroin and crack cocaine.” On July 24, 2018, she was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles due to an opioid overdose.

