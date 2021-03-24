Michaela Coel Wins 2021 NAACP Image Award: See The Complete Winners List

Click to share this via email

How’s this for Black excellence? This year’s 52nd NAACP Image Awards — honouring people of colour across television, music, literature and film — is a week-long celebration, with five nights of virtual awards leading up to Saturday’s live broadcast.

Tuesday’s winners in writing and directing include “I May Destroy You” creator Michaela Cole and “The Old Guard” director Gina Prince-Bythewood. Laurence Fishburne, meanwhile, wins Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Series for “#FreeRayshawn”.

Sunday’s ceremony will see Eddie Murphy inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame, presented to him by longtime collaborator Arsenio Hall, with the evening’s other awards handed out by the likes of Andra Day, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Obama, Regina King and more.

The preceding non-televised program includes a pre-awards show hosted by ET’s own Nischelle Turner and awards presented by Nicole Beharie, Leslie Jones and Susan Kelechi Watson, among others.

See the full list of winners, in bold, below.

Special Awards

Entertainer of the Year

D-Nice

Viola Davis

Regina King

Trevor Noah

Tyler Perry

Social Justice Impact

April Ryan

Debbie Allen

Lebron James

Stacey Abrams

Tamika Mallory

Chairman’s Award

Rev. James Lawson

Activist of the Year

Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony

Youth Activist of the Year

Madison Potts