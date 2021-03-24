Bomb Squad Called To The Queen’s Scottish Residence After A Suspicious Package Is Found

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

A U.K. police bomb squad was called to the Queen’s official Scottish residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Tuesday.

The squad were called to investigate a report of a suspicious item, with a man being arrested at the scene, Forbes reported.

The item was later determined to be an “unviable device.”

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Joined By Camilla For First Public Appearance Since Prince Philip Left Hospital

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said authorities were called to the palace just before 9 p.m.

They said in a statement, “There was no threat to the public and enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances,” adding that the suspect, 39, is believed to have mental health issues.

He will appear in an Edinburgh court on Thursday.

RELATED: The Queen Sends Sweet Note And Flowers To The Healthcare Workers Who Cared For Prince Philip

Her Majesty is currently living at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip. She usually visits the Edinburgh residence for around a week during the summer, where they throw a famous garden party on the palace grounds.

The royals tend to travel around Scotland and partake in engagements celebrating Scottish culture during their visit.

Today marks the start of #HolyroodWeek! Every year, The Queen spends the week meeting Scots from all walks of life and hosting thousands at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in recognition of their good work. #RoyalWeek pic.twitter.com/tZwPWR7iA4 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 2, 2018

ET Canada has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.