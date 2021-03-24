Vanessa Bryant And Daughter Natalia Get Tattoos Together

Vanessa Bryant just got some new ink with her eldest daughter. The 38-year-old mom took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pics and videos from the tattoo session she and her 18-year-old daughter, Natalia, had with artist Nikko Hurtado.

The session, which took seven hours because Nikko’s a “perfectionist” according to Vanessa, began when he started sketching her custom ink.

Vanessa joked in a clip that she was going to get “Mamba Mentality” tattooed on her face, a nod to her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and Nikko got in on the teasing, quipping, “Post Vanessa. Post Malone.”

She next shared clips of herself getting her new tattoo, which was a single needle tattoo like all of her others, before showing off the finished piece.

While Vanessa had been joking about getting “Mamba Mentality” inked on her face, she did honour her family with her newest tattoo.

Specifically, the ink, which reads “Mambacita” and features a butterfly on the side of her arm, is in honour of her late daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, who died alongside Kobe and seven others in a helicopter crash last year. Gigi’s Mambacita nickname was a nod to her dad’s nickname, Black Mamba.

Natalia was up next, and opted to get two new tattoos, one on the inside of her finger and another on her wrist. In the clips Vanessa shared, Natalia was oscillating between giggling and cringing as she got inked.

