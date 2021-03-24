Miley Cyrus Pens Heartfelt Letter To ‘Hannah Montana’ 15-Years After Premiere Date: ‘You’re A Huge Piece Of Me’

“Hannah Montana” forever.

To celebrate the 15-year anniversary of the beloved Disney Channel series, star Miley Cyrus, 28, took to social media to pay an emotional tribute to her iconic blonde alter-ego.

“Hi Hannah,” Cyrus wrote in her handwritten letter. “It’s been a while. 15 years to be exact. I remember the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity. Then slipped into a puke pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled HM over the [heart]. I didn’t know then… that this is where you would live forever. Not just in mine, but in millions of people all over the world.”

“Although you are considered to be an ‘alter ego,’ in reality, there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glove than I did in my bare hands. We had an equal exchange in which you provided a superlative amount of fame in return for anonymity I could gift to you,” she continued. “But, a lot has changed since you were like a rocket that flew me to the moon and never brought me back down. I couldn’t have imagined when taping myself singing ‘I Love Rock N’ Roll’ against a white wall in my mom’s friend’s kitchen in Nashville, TN, the name typed in marquee-style letters on the front of a first draft script would make my wildest dreams a reality.”

Cyrus also paid tribute to her co-stars, including her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

“I gained so many friends over the six years spend on set,” she wrote. “Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso and Jason Earles became my family. I was seeing them more than my own. Well, besides my dad who I drove to work with every day.”

“Hannah Montana” followed regular teen Miley Stewart who, when wearing a blonde wig, became pop superstar Hannah Montana. The series aired on the Disney Channel from 2006 until 2011.