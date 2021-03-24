William Jackson Harper And Aya Cash Fake Their Relationship For One Last Weekend In ‘We Broke Up’

There’s never a good time to end a relationship, especially on the eve of a family wedding.

In the rom-com “We Broke Up”, Doug (Willian Jackson Harper) and Lori (Aya Cash) have called it quits on their relationship after Doug’s marriage proposal is met not with a “no,” but with vomit. But it’s bad timing for the couple to go their separate ways after 10 years together just before Lori’s sister Bea is about to tie the knot at a destination wedding in the woods. Though their time as a couple has come to an end, Doug and Lori vow to pretend they’re still together for one last awkward weekend as to not disrupt the family’s fun.

RELATED: William Jackson Harper Reading Thirst Tweets Is Equal Parts Adorable And Awkward

“I’d like to think that this isn’t the end of the conversation but it’s the beginning of a new one,” Harper tells EW, as he explains there’s more to the film than “will they or won’t they” get back together. “I think this is one of those weird inflection points that you have in your life where it feels like everything is about to change. You’re not necessarily throwing everything out that ever existed before, but maybe the way you relate to your circumstances will.”

Adds Cash, “When you love someone, that doesn’t mean the love goes away even if you realize you’re not right for each other. Sometimes things may illuminate for you and sometimes you break up to break forward, sometimes you break up to break free.”

“We Broke Up” lands on digital on April 23.