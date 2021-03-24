Noah Centineo Looks Enormous Preparing For ‘Black Adam’ Role

Click to share this via email

Look out Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo is starting to catch-up.

“To All the Boys” star Centineo is hitting the gym hard ahead of his role as Atom Smasher in DC Extended Universe’s “Black Adam” movie. Centineo, 24, is working out with personal trainer Kirk Myers ahead of his acting gig opposite “The Rock”.

Centineo previously detailed his intense diet for the role in an interview with Australian radio show, “Smallzy’s Surgery”. His breakfast includes 12 eggs, steak, potatoes and bowls of oatmeal.

“Last time I gained, I was eating 6,500 calories a day,” he recalled, “but this time will not be as bad.”