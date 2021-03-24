Benny Blanco Recalls Accidentally Kissing Beyoncé In Front Of Jay-Z, Calls It ‘The Worst’ Night Of His Life

Benny Blanco is sharing an awkward moment, involving Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

The producer, 33, joined Zane Lowe for an interview on Apple Music and shared a hilarious and embarrassing moment that happened while vacationing with the superstar couple in the Hamptons.

“I’m playing beats, and Jay-Z is there and we’re just drinking, chilling. He comes up to me and he’s freestyling in my ear,” Blanco revealed to set the scene. “And I’m like, ‘Jay-Z is sitting here, getting drunk with me while Beyoncé is singing little riffs, and he’s freestyling in my ear. And we’re about to all go in the pool after.’ It’s these moments, I’m like, ‘How is this my life?'”

But on the third night of the vacay, Blanco says his “very European” greeting went horribly wrong.

“I’m very European. You go in and you do that… and I went to do like, kiss on the cheek, and I guess we just missed a little bit. And just like, I definitely hit the corner of some sort of lip. I’m like, ‘Oh my God. This is the worst thing in my life,'” he said. “And I’m sitting there, and as I’m doing it, out of the corner of my eye, Jay-Z is right there looking at me. And I’m just like, ‘My lip is here. Hers is there, and there’s definitely some corner things are happening.'”

He adds, “And I look at Jay and I’m like, ‘Oh, OK. I’m dead. My life is over. It was great. Nice knowing you guys.’ This man is going to be in a coffin tomorrow. My life flashed before my eyes. And I’m sitting there, and I look. And then, he’s like, ‘All right, bro. See you tomorrow.’ Like, no one noticed.”

But despite the awkward moment, Blanco still remembers his weekend with the Carters as the “best” experience.