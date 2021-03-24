Lifetime TV To Detail Duke And Duchess Of Sussex’s Royal Exit With Third Movie: ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace’

Lifetime TV is adding to their Prince Harry and Meghan Markle movie franchise.

After two popular flicks, the network has greenlit a new feature detailing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as non-working members of the Royal Family.

According to a press release, “Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace” will explore “the monarchy at a crossroads following the shocking, bombshell tell-all interview” between Harry and Meghan and Oprah Winfrey.

“‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’ reveals what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie,” the press release continues. “The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that ‘The Firm’ was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother’s untimely death.”

It will also touch on the alleged “feuds” between Prince William and Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Markle while also touching on the rift with dad Prince Charles.

Casting is currently underway with production set to begin this spring.

“Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace” will be executive produced by Meredith Finn and Michele Weiss. Menhaj Huda will direct a script from Scarlett Lacey.

The new film is a follow up to 2018’s “Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance” and 2019’s “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal”.

“Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace” is set to premiere worldwide this fall.