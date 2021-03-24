Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan Talk MCU Competition With Tom Holland: ‘We Throw It Down, Man’

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” made its debut on Disney+ last week and set a record as the most-watched series premiere in the streamer’s history.

Stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan appeared on the latest edition of SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Podcast”, where they were asked about how it felt to be “bigger than ‘WandaVision’, bigger than ‘The Mandalorian’.”

“We throw it down, man. Now the problem is, you know, when ‘Loki’ comes out, you know, you know, I mean… So there is competition within Marvel,” admitted Mackie (who plays Falcon), while Stan (the Winter Soldier) admitted that they’re all “very different shows.”

And while all the various TV series and movies are all part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Mackie admitted that “there is competition. I just, if they, I would want to see somebody do an algorithm or figure out if we were at a movie theatre, how much money we would have made. ‘Cause I know it would have been more than Tom Holland as Spider-Man.”

“I like the way I like that you all pick on Tom Holland,” joked host Jess Cagle.

“Or any Tom,” quipped Stan.

“Anybody named Tom gets it all day,” added Mackie, referencing Tom Hiddleston of “Loki”, the next Marvel series cued up for Disney+.

In other parts of the interview, Mackie opened up about his longstanding crush on Jamie Lee Curtis, revealed he only recently discovered what the term “Easter egg” means, and more.