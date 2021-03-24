Cardi B Rejects Idea That Bribes Contributed To Airplay Of ‘Up’: ‘When You Start Winning, The Stories Start Spinning’

Cardi B is not about to let anyone undermine her success.

There are those suggesting that Cardi owes the chart-topping success of her new single “Up” to payola. To the uninitiated, payola is the act of using bribes to enhance radio plays.

She wrote: “They love to run with that ‘Payola’ [speculation] to make them feel better, mind you I didn’t debut [at] number one because of my low radio play [for ‘Up’] and ‘WAP’ barely made radio cause it was so explicit yet still made number one.”

Cardi included a photo displaying radio play statistics in multi-image Instagram post.

“WHEN YOU START WINNING THE STORIES START SPINNING!!! Imma address all the hate on my album tho, wait on it!!!” she asserted.

Adding, “Last week when my fans brung up wap the comments was on some ‘it’s not cardi impact,’ I can’t get go [sic] top ten solo,” now that I went not even top ten, I’m top 5, I can’t even brag about my accomplishments and how the record still doing good on the second week ? DEUM [sic] LET ME EAT !”

Cardi’s song “Up” topped the Billboard Hot 100 on March 26 following its Feb. 5 release.